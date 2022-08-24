The Gwinnett County Board of Education (BOE) on Aug. 18 approved the appointment of the district’s new chief equity officer and new principals at Crews Middle School and Mountain View High School. The new appointments are as follows:
Jared Lancer has been named chief equity officer. Lancer currently serves as an independent education researcher in Los Angeles, California.
Cindy Moffett has been named the new principal at Crews Middle School. Moffett currently serves as assistant principal at Berkmar High School. She replaces Brett Savage, who has been named the new principal at Brookwood High School.
Stephanie Stewart has been named the new principal at Mountain View High School. Stewart is currently the principal at Patrick Elementary School, and she replaces Keith Chaney, who will retire on Sept. 1.
