The Gwinnett County Board of Education (BOE) will hold three public hearings as part of its process for setting the millage rate, according to a press release from the school system.
The first hearing will be held on July 5 at 6 p.m. The second and third public hearings will take place on July 13 at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All public hearings will be held in the board room at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee.
The Gwinnett County BOE has proposed a partial rollback in the millage rate, which will still constitute a tax increase. The proposed maintenance and operations (M&O) and debt service millage rate is 19.20 mils and 1.45 mils, respectively. This is down from last year’s rates of 19.70 mils and 1.65 mils, respectively. The total millage, however, will still generate more revenue for FY2023, requiring the announcement of a proposed property tax increase. Taxpayers whose property values have not increased due to reassessment will see no increase in their school tax bill, according to the press release.
Citizens may address the Gwinnett County Board of Education at any of the three public hearings. A sign-up sheet will be available at the hearings for those wishing to speak. There is no need to sign up in advance of the meeting dates.
A copy of the budget is available for public review on the school system’s website, www.gcpsk12.org, or through the school system’s budget department. For information, call 678-301-6200.
