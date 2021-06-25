Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful recently announced that plans are underway for a first of its kind event in October. As a Keep America Beautiful affiliate, GC&B has been tapped to host and co-create “Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation” – an environmental town hall intended to address the issue of littering on a hyperlocal scale. While it will be a hybrid in person and virtual event, the public will be given the opportunity to submit their questions – which will be selected at random to drive the conversation.
“Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is inviting the community, along with national and regional representatives to engage in a conversation about our community and litter. We are incredibly honored to have been selected from 700 national affiliates to get this conversation started,” said Schelly Marlatt, executive director for the Lawrenceville, Georgia-based, eco-focused nonprofit. “On the heels of the release of the Keep America Beautiful 2020 Litter Study, we know we’ve made great strides as a nation over the course of the last decade. There has been a decrease of 54% in litter along U.S. roadways since the 2009 Litter Study, but there is still so much more to do. Because litter prevention and engagement in litter cleanups require the commitment of the community to ensure the highest levels of success, it’s vital that we make community members part of the conversation”.
“Connecting People and Places: A Community Conversation” will be hosted October 5, 2021 in the LVIS Room at Georgia Gwinnett College. Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will create a forum in which members of the Gwinnett County community can submit their questions and share their concerns.
“We are excited to participate in this conversation and share some of the insights we learned from our recently released national litter study as Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful engages their citizens to identify community improvement projects to reduce litter. We commend Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful for taking this initiative and serving as a national leader demonstrating how our network of 700 affiliates, and others, can use the scientific data and facts about litter to inspire community improvement action,” said Helen Lowman, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.
