The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will hold public hearings over a proposed property tax increase in advance of a vote on the county millage rate.

According to a press release from the county, the rollback millage rate is calculated at 6.558 mills. The 2023 millage rate that the Gwinnett County BOC is considering is 6.950, or 0.392 mills above the rollback millage rate. Therefore, state law requires commissioners to announce a property tax increase.

