The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will hold public hearings over a proposed property tax increase in advance of a vote on the county millage rate.
According to a press release from the county, the rollback millage rate is calculated at 6.558 mills. The 2023 millage rate that the Gwinnett County BOC is considering is 6.950, or 0.392 mills above the rollback millage rate. Therefore, state law requires commissioners to announce a property tax increase.
Public hearings over the increase will be held in the auditorium of the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center located at 75 Langley Drive in Lawrenceville on the following dates:
•Thursday, June 29 at 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
•Tuesday, July 18 at 11 a.m.
The Board of Commissioners adopted the 2023 budget assuming the current millage rate, not the calculated rollback rate. The revenue raised from 2023 property taxes will fund county services and needs that are approved by the board.
Commissioners will also consider millage rates for the county’s police, fire and emergency services, development and code enforcement, recreation and economic development funds.
In addition to holding public hearings, commissioners are accepting online comments about the proposed 2023 millage rates. Residents can visit GwinnettCounty.com to access the comment form and provide feedback.
The online comment period closes July 17 at 9 p.m. Millage rates will be considered during the Board of Commissioners regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, July 18 at 2 p.m.
