Gwinnett County officials cut the ribbon for the Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center on Dec. 15. The facility is located on located at 405 North Perry Street in Lawrenceville. In partnership with Georgia Gwinnett College, the center is a county-sponsored venue that supports entrepreneurs and nurtures small business startups.
“The entrepreneur center will serve as a safe space to exchange ideas, collaborate, receive mentoring and build a foundation to become the best business leaders possible,” said Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “This is an equitable opportunity for small business owners to thrive in a low-cost, central location.”
Through an application process, leaders looked for those who were starting or growing a business but needed assistance.
“The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center takes an innovative approach to helping our small businesses by enhancing what they learn and how they grow,” said Vice-Chair and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque. “This inaugural class of entrepreneurs are blazing a trail that others will follow for years to come.”
An alumnus of Georgia Gwinnett College is part of the inaugural class of members at the center.
“This is going to be one of the most viable assets we have in Gwinnett County. This connection to this area will only enhance GGC. We want to expand our relationships with the County, the city of Lawrenceville and with our entrepreneurs. This center allows us to have endless possibilities to help entrepreneurs achieve their goals,” said GGC President Dr. Jann L. Joseph.
The Gwinnett Entrepreneur Center officially opens January 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.