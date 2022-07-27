The Gwinnett Office of Emergency Management wants to hear from residents about the impact hazards and disasters have on their lives, according to a press release.
The community’s input will be used to update the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The plan identifies natural hazards and vulnerabilities, assesses risk and lays out ways to minimize loss of life and property due to hazards and disasters.
“We’re taking a proactive approach to minimize and eliminate — where possible — risk to human life or property,” said Gwinnett Emergency Management Director Greg Swanson. “Hearing from Gwinnett residents and business owners before disasters or hazards occur will help us develop effective strategies that enhance our current Hazard Mitigation Plan.”
The survey is available on the Gwinnett County website. More information on the Office of Emergency Management is available at GCGA.us/HazardMitigation.
