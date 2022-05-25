Due Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office will provide more officers at Gwinnett County Public Schools, according to a press release.
"We urge parents not to be alarmed; we are providing additional assistance to our local partners, the Gwinnett County Police Department, and the school resource officers," the press release stated.
There have not been any reported threats, according to the sheriff's office.
"However, as we approach the final days of the semester, we want our Gwinnett County students to feel safe as they finish the end of the school year," the press release stated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.