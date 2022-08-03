Gwinnett County is reimagining the future of public transit with its Transit Development Plan and is seeking input through a short online survey.
In recent years, Gwinnett County Transit has boarded a million customers, enabling travel across the county and metro Atlanta through its local, commuter and paratransit service routes. The plan will evaluate both current and future transit needs that also consists of transit services provided by regional partners like the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority Xpress and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.