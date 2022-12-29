Gwinnett logo

Gwinnett County Water Resources has received reports of a person claiming to work for a Gwinnett County lab attempting to enter homes.

The imposter is trying to gain access inside customers’ homes by offering to collect free lead and copper samples. Residents should be aware that the County does not send employees to test water inside residents’ homes.

