Through a blind taste test and vote, the Georgia Association of Water Professionals named Gwinnett County’s drinking water the Best Tasting Water in Georgia, according to a press release.
Winning this award qualifies Gwinnett to compete in the national American Water Works Association competition against utilities across the country.
“We take pride in delivering high quality, great tasting water to the people and businesses of Gwinnett,” said Department of Water Resources Director Tyler Richards. “I believe we owe this award to the hard work, passion, ingenuity and dedication of our employees. They work around the clock to ensure our water meets the Gwinnett Standard.”
The county gets its drinking water from Lake Lanier. From there, it’s treated at two water production plants, Shoal Creek Filter Plant and Lanier Filter Plant. These two plants use advanced technology to provide more than 70 million gallons of drinking water to Gwinnett’s nearly one million residents. The water is continuously tested for quality and taste.
To find out more about Gwinnett’s drinking water, visit GwinnettWaterWords.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.