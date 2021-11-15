Gwinnett County commissioners are hosting a series of open houses to help Gwinnett residents understand how redistricting works, according to a press release. “Information is key. We want to give our residents an opportunity to view maps, ask Gwinnett staff questions and really understand the process of redistricting,” said Board Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson. “The decisions that will be made by the General Assembly in the coming months will determine our County’s future for the next decade.”
District 1 Commissioner Kirkland Carden kicks off the sessions next week with an open house in Duluth Wednesday, Nov. 17 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Duluth Branch Library.
“The residents of Gwinnett deserve a transparent, bipartisan and fair redistricting process when it comes to drawing commission district maps,” said Carden. “SB6EX was created in a backroom by three legislators without public input and introduced with no time for public comment. Gwinnettians deserve to play a role in this important political process.”
Under a decades old law, political boundaries must be drawn every decade to match a County’s changing population. State legislators are charged with the task, which can also determine how people may vote.
