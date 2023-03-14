The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several new SPLOST-funded items last week, according to a press release from the county. Here are some highlights:
Connecting neighborhoods with retail
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners gave the green light to several new SPLOST-funded items last week, according to a press release from the county. Here are some highlights:
Connecting neighborhoods with retail
The Board approved a contract to install new sidewalks from Old Suwanee Rd. to Buford Hwy. to connect residential homes and a retail center. Sidewalks will be placed on either side of Chatham Road and the road will be widened to a standard two-lane width. The project also includes curb and gutter as well as drainage improvements. A portion of the $2.2 million project is paid for by the 2017 SPLOST program.
Gwinnett County extends the life of roadways
Neighborhood roads across the county will soon get a facelift. A recently approved contract will resurface county-maintained subdivisions and streets to keep up road quality and fix existing issues. The $39.7 million contract is funded by the 2017 SPLOST program.
Sugarloaf Parkway may be widened
With Gwinnett’s population growing, a study will look at the need to widen Sugarloaf Parkway from Scenic Hwy. to Old Norcross Rd. The county partnered with the Georgia Department of Transportation on the project and will contribute $187,500 from the 2017 SPLOST program. GDOT will fund the remaining $750,000 toward the study.
Town Center park upgrades and upkeep
Gwinnett will help upgrade the park for the Suwanee Town Center on Main project. The intergovernmental agreement with the city is part of the jointly funded parks and recreation Projects program. The county’s contribution of a little more than $820,000 is funded by the 2017 SPLOST program.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.