The Gwinnett County Board of Education unanimously approved additional salary increases for both teachers and staff during its July 5 meeting.
The revised raises, recommended by superintendent Calvin J. Watts, increase the cost-of-living adjustment from $2,000 to $3,000 for teachers and from 4% to 6% for non-teaching staff.
Watts requested the additional increases after the district learned Gwinnett’s county-wide digest would increase by nearly 25%.
These salary increases will be reflected on the FY23 salary schedules. This approval brings the starting salary for a new teacher in Gwinnett who holds a bachelor’s degree to $51,646. Last year, starting teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools made $48,646. This salary improvement adjusts the salaries for all teachers, including veteran Gwinnett teachers, by $3,000 over what they earned last year. Eligible teachers will also earn a step increase.
Meanwhile, all classified staff positions will now start at a minimum of $13.77 per hour, with paraprofessionals’ starting pay increasing to $15.24 per hour.
