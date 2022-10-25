State Attorney General Chris Carr on Tuesday (Oct. 25) announced the indictment of a Gwinnett County man in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to a press release.

Sean Curry is charged with one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c). If convicted, the charges can carry the penalty of life in prison.

