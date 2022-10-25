State Attorney General Chris Carr on Tuesday (Oct. 25) announced the indictment of a Gwinnett County man in a case related to the alleged trafficking of a 25-year-old woman in Gwinnett County, according to a press release.
Sean Curry is charged with one count of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in violation of O.C.G.A. § 16-5-46(c). If convicted, the charges can carry the penalty of life in prison.
This indictment was obtained by the Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
“Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit is working each day to stop those who abuse and exploit Georgia’s citizens for sex,” Carr said. “Whether from a supply or demand perspective, anyone who engages in this criminal industry will be found and held accountable for their actions. All Georgians deserve to be safe, and we will continue fighting to end human trafficking in our state.”
Curry is alleged to have sold the female victim for sex at various locations in Gwinnett County between January through August 2022. The defendant is further alleged to have trafficked the victim through the use of coercion, including physical violence and threats of physical violence. He is also alleged to have taken financial proceeds from the sale of the victim.
This case was investigated by the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Section, with assistance from the Gwinnett County Police Department.
The Attorney General’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit presented evidence to a Gwinnett County Grand Jury, resulting in Curry’s indictment on Oct. 19.
