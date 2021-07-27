In response to the latest guidance for K-12 schools issued on Tuesday (July 27) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Gwinnett County Public Schools has updated its back-to-school plans to require masks, according to a press release from the school district.
As of July 28, masks will be required for students, staff and visitors to all Gwinnett County Public Schools’ facilities and on school buses, regardless of vaccination status. This decision takes into account current conditions, the rise in COVID-19 case rates in Gwinnett County and the ineligibility of children age 12 and younger for the vaccine.
In announcing the district’s position, CEO/superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said that Gwinnett County Public Schools will follow the CDC’s recommendations.
“The facts and recommendations are clear … masks do make a difference and we must do all we can to keep students in school, in person,” Wilbanks said.
GCPS also took into consideration that many GCPS students and employees who are eligible to be vaccinated are not vaccinated. The district referenced the CDC and other health organizations which indicate wearing a mask is a tool, even for vaccinated individuals, in stopping the spread of COVID-19.
In classrooms, students who are identified as close contacts to a student who is positive for COVID-19 will not have to quarantine if both students are wearing masks. Quarantined individuals could be out of school for up to two weeks.
In light of the latest CDC guidance and the district’s decision to require masks, GCPS will allow families to make a change in their child’s instructional preference — either in-person or digital — through Monday, August 2.
Families should contact their local school should they wish to make a change.
“We realize this does not allow families a lot of time to make this decision, but we must have this information by this date to ensure schools are staffed appropriately to serve students and student schedules are finalized prior to the start of school,” Wilbanks said.
Schools will communicate with their staff members about scheduling mask breaks during the school day, providing times when students can take off their masks.
In addition to these breaks and during lunch, children will be allowed to take off their masks while they are outside. Students in band and PE will have times during the day in which they will not wear masks.
Accommodations will be made for students and employees unable to wear a mask for documented medical reasons, for instance, a pulmonary condition such as asthma or sensory issues.
Wilbanks further explained the decision to require masks.
“A layered approach is needed to keep our students safe and in school,” he said. “Masks are one of the tools proven to be effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19. It is time for us to mask up and take advantage of vaccination opportunities to help our community get past the pandemic.”
The district is partnering with the Gwinnett Health Department to host a weekly vaccination clinic at Discovery High School every Wednesday from 3-7 p.m. through the end of August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.