Gwinnett County’s summer meals program is back, offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through Aug. 1.
The meals are offered for families with children 18 and under as well as those who are ages 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment.
Meals can be picked up curbside at 21 sites from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday — including county holidays — while supplies last.
Pick-up locations span the county, including distribution sites in Berkeley Lake, Buford, Dacula, Duluth, Lawrenceville, Lilburn, Loganville, Norcross, Snellville, Stone Mountain and Suwanee.
