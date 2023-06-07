Gwinnett logo

Gwinnett County’s summer meals program is back, offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch through Aug. 1.

The meals are offered for families with children 18 and under as well as those who are ages 19 and older with a physical or mental impairment.

Locations

