Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services will hold a virtual remembrance ceremony on Friday, Sept. 11. The virtual event will pay tribute to Sept. 11 victims and first responders.
Fire Chief Russell Knick will be joined by public safety leaders from around Gwinnett, including Gwinnett Police Chief Brett West, Lt. Melanie Jones of the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office and Lawrenceville Police Chief Tim Wallis to provide remarks. Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners Chairman Charlotte J. Nash, District 2 Commissioner Ben Ku and District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque will also reflect on the events of Sept. 11, 2001.
The virtual ceremony will also feature a presentation of colors and ceremonial wreath laying by the Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Honor Guard.
The ceremony will premiere at 8:45 a.m. Sept. 11 on TVGwinnettLive.com and Facebook @GwinnettFire. It will also be available to watch on-demand at TVGwinnett.com and shared on various Gwinnett County social media pages, according to a news release.
