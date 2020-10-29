Gwinnett County firefighters freed a resident from a Hoschton home after a tree fell on the house.
According to a Gwinnett Fire news release, a tree fell on a house on Smoke Hill Ln., NE, Hoschton, around 6 a.m. Firefighters freed the adult occupant who was inside the house when the tree crashed through the roof.
The occupant was taken to the hospital.
The house has extensive damage.
OTHER CALLS
Gwinnett firefighters were also called for a number of weather-related incidents just before 5 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29.
Most were calls for downed wires and trees in the roadway and on structures, according to the news release.
Some of the locations included:
- 1800 Block of Prospect Road in Lawrenceville
- 2900 block of Winter Lake Court in Buford
- 3300 block of Newcastle Way in Snellville
Active incidents include:
Tree reported on a building:
- 2100 block of Kilgore Road, NE in Buford
- 600 block of Clemson Lane, NE in Lawrenceville
Wires Down:
- Coachmann Cove, SW in Snellville
- Norcross Village Mobile Home Park in Norcross
- Gunnin Road, NW in Peachtree Corners
- Chattawood Drive, NW in Duluth
- Linda Lane, SW in Lilburn
- Suwanee Valley Road, NW in Lawrenceville
- Rockbridge Way, NW in Norcross
- Buford Dam road, NE and Sycamore Road in Buford
- Kilgore Road, NE in Buford
Gwinnett Fire encourages residents to use caution as they venture outside. Avoid contact with downed power lines and trees and report hazardous conditions to 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.