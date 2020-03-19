On Monday, March 23, Gwinnett County Public Schools will launch week two of digital learning.
"We appreciate our teachers, students and families who worked together to make week one successful," said Sloan Roach, executive director of communication and media relations. "We are so impressed with their commitment to ensuring teaching and learning continues during these challenging times. And we also thank those of you at home for ensuring that your children are logging in and staying up-to-date on their classwork."
Teachers are working with students and families who have questions about digital learning. If you need support, contact your child’s teacher or school.
"Digital Learning Days are school days that will not be made up, so this work, what children are learning, and the grades they are earning are important," Roach added.
GCPS will continue to provide lunch for pick-up at 68 school sites, and school buses will continue delivering lunch at bus stops. These meals are available to anyone 18 years of age or younger, no matter which school you attend. A list of school sites and the clusters and schools where delivery is provided can be found on the district website. (These meals will not be provided during spring break on March 30-April 3.)
"Again, we will begin Week 2 of digital learning next week, which will be followed by GCPS' scheduled Spring Break (March 30-April 3)," Roach said. "As a school district, we are grateful to all of you for your continued patience and understanding as we work through this unprecedented time. Thank you sincerely to everyone for banding together to support each other and our students."
OVER 70,000 MEALS PROVIDED
GCPS has provided over 70,000 meals to its students this week.
On Wednesday, March 18, GCPS provided 28,706 meals to students 18 or younger in Gwinnett, 4,556 of the meals were picked up at one of the 68 school sites and 24,150 were delivered by school buses. This brings the three-day total on meals provided to students this week during our Digital Learning Days to 72,275.
"As part of Gwinnett County Public Schools’ Digital Learning Days, 68 schools are providing lunch for student pick up at the school and school buses are delivering lunch at bus stops in the following clusters: Berkmar, Central Gwinnett, Discovery, Meadowcreek, Norcross, Shiloh and South Gwinnett; and for the following schools: Alcova elementary, Arcado elementary, Berkeley Lake elementary, Chesney elementary, Duluth middle, Harris elementary, Jackson elementary, Knight elementary, Lovin elementary, McKendree elementary, Northbrook middle and Sycamore elementary.
Learn more about these lunch plans at http://publish.gwinnett.k12.ga.us/gcps/home/public/about/content/covid-19/school-meals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.