Students in Gwinnett County Public Schools and the Hall County School District will participate in school-from-home on Thursday, Oct. 29, amid threats of bad weather.
Details include:
HALL COUNTY
Hall County schools will have school-from-home on Thursday, Oct. 29, amid the threat of bad weather.
"Hall County is now under a tropical storm warning. Due to the strong possibility of power outages and dangerous road conditions, the Hall County School District will have school-from-home tomorrow (Oct. 29) for students that are typically in-person," district leaders said.
Virtual learning will continue as normal. School from home plans may be amended if loss of power and/or internet occurs.
A decision about any Thursday afternoon/evening activities will be made by noon on Oct. 29.
"As always, we will keep the safety of students and team members our top priority," district leaders said.
GWINNETT COUNTY
Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold a digital learning day for all students on Thursday, October 29, as Tropical Storm Zeta moves into the area overnight. Both in-person and digital learners will participate in digital learning from home.
Teachers will not report to school, they will instead teach students from home and should take their laptops home.
12-month staff members should report to work if it is safe for them to do so.
As teachers and support staff will be working remotely, the district will not be providing meals for students. Meals will not be available for pick up at the school or delivery.
Updates about extracurricular and afterschool activities for Thursday will be provided during the day once additional information is available.
