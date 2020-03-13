The Gwinnett County Jail is doing additional screenings and cleanings as part of its response to the ourbreak of Coronavirus.
"We have added Coronavirus screening to the medical screening portion of our intake process and educated our staff on preventative measures," officials said in a Friday news release. "We have procedures in place for staff to immediately report any suspected case of Coronavirus. While we’ve not had cause to do so, we can administer Coronavirus testing on-site should it become necessary."
The jail is also doing additional cleanings.
"We are disinfecting the interior of our patrol vehicles after transport to the jail and doing the same for officers from other agencies who are transporting inmates to our jail. We do so to protect both the officers and subsequent arrestees from potential exposure to the Coronavirus."
Those visiting the jail can also expect to be screened.
"All visitors can expect to have their temperature taken with a touch-free infrared thermometer upon arrival to our jail. This procedure is being implemented for all visitors to our facility until further notice. Any visitors with an elevated temperature that warrants concern will not be permitted further entrance to the building."
