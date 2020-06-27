Gwinnett County Public Schools is preparing to start the 2020-21 school year as planned on August 5. The district plans to offer in-person learning with an option for digital learning.
As part of the planning process, the district gathered feedback from families about their preferred way to return to school.
A survey completed in mid-June showed that 43% of parents prefer a return to in-person instruction; 34% prefer 100% digital learning; and 23% prefer an option that combines in-person instruction with digital learning.
"Gwinnett County Public Schools considered this feedback and other relevant information available at the time," GCPS leaders said. "Leaders thoroughly studied combining in-person and digital learning. The many challenges related to this option make it one the school system cannot effectively manage with existing resources. Therefore, it was determined that the most prudent course of action is to open the school year with in-person instruction, along with an option for digital learning, for students in grades K-12."
The district will be asking all families which option they prefer for each of their children:
•In-person instruction at their child’s school, or
•Digital learning for their child at home.
Students will attend school based on the option chosen for all of first semester (through December). A change may be made after the first nine weeks, if it is needed to better serve the student.
The district will send an email out to GCPS students' parents asking them to select one of the two options for each student in the home.
Decisions must be made by July 10. Students in families who do not select an option by July 10 will be assigned to in-person instruction. Families will receive verification of their selection for each child.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.