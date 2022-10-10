More Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS) students graduated in 2022 than in 2021. According to data released by the Georgia Department of Education, GCPS’ four-year graduation rate rose from 82.48% in 2021, to 83.15% in 2022. In addition, a total of eight Gwinnett high schools reported a graduation rate above 90% in 2022.
In looking at this year’s four-year graduation rate in Gwinnett, 14 high schools experienced increases—Archer, Brookwood, Grayson, Central Gwinnett, Dacula, Discovery, Duluth, Grayson, McClure Health Science, Mountain View, Norcross, Peachtree Ridge, Phoenix and Shiloh. Gwinnett schools with the highest graduation rates in 2022 were Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science, and Technology; North Gwinnett High School; McClure Health Science High School; Brookwood High School; Grayson High School; Peachtree Ridge High School; Mill Creek High School and Lanier High School. In all, 14 Gwinnett schools posted four-year graduation rates that surpassed the state average of 84.1%.
