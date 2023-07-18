Gwinnett County Schools

The Gwinnett County Board of Education (BOE) on July 12 adopted millage rates of 19.20 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and 1.45 for debt service to support its Fiscal Year 2024 (FY2024) budget. This move, along with the BOE’s adoption of the FY2024 budget, will allow for school system employee pay raises.

The FY2024 budget will now include a $3,500 salary increase for teachers, a minimum 4.5% cost-of-living increase for classified staff, minimum wage increases to $15 per hour across the board and a longevity step for eligible employees.

