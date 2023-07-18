Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Mostly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 88F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.