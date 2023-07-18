The Gwinnett County Board of Education (BOE) on July 12 adopted millage rates of 19.20 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and 1.45 for debt service to support its Fiscal Year 2024 (FY2024) budget. This move, along with the BOE’s adoption of the FY2024 budget, will allow for school system employee pay raises.
The FY2024 budget will now include a $3,500 salary increase for teachers, a minimum 4.5% cost-of-living increase for classified staff, minimum wage increases to $15 per hour across the board and a longevity step for eligible employees.
In addition, all eligible employees — including teachers, bus drivers, school nutrition employees, custodians — will receive a one-time $1,000 supplement to be paid out in the fall. The starting salary for a new GCPS teacher with a bachelor’s degree is now $55,146. Last year, starting teachers in Gwinnett County Public Schools made $51,646.
“I believe our teachers and employees are the best in the business, and they have certainly earned this increase in compensation,” Gwinnett Schools Superintendent Calvin J. Watts said. “Similar to last year, the district received information that the county-wide digest would be increasing, and our district has earmarked some of the funds to increase the teacher salary schedule to remain competitive with other districts while also maintaining our strong fiscal health. This will enable us to attract and retain superior educators and support staff while furthering the district’s commitment to improving student outcomes.”
Funds generated by the M&O millage pay for the day-to-day operations of the school system, including employee salaries, instructional materials, student transportation, and school utility costs. The debt-service millage is used to pay down the school board’s long-term debt from bond referenda passed over the years to pay for school construction.
