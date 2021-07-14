At the first of three public hearings being held as part of the process for setting the millage rate, Gwinnett County Public Schools recommended a change to lower the proposed millage rate that the School Board will vote on at its July 15 business meeting.
Initially, plans called for the district to maintain the current total school millage rate of 21.6 mills. However, due to growth in the tax digest, the school district is recommending a decrease in its debt service millage rate from 1.9 to 1.65. The maintenance and operations (M&O) millage rate would remain at 19.7 mills. If approved, this would change the total overall millage rate from 21.6 to 21.35. This change would result in a savings of $5 for every $50,000 in home value for Gwinnett residents.
The school system’s Fiscal Year 2022 (FY2022) budget of $2.4 billion was adopted June 17. The lower proposed millage rate of 21.35 mills will support the FY2022 budget, with the decrease in the debt service portion still providing the funds necessary to support the principal interest payments on the district’s long-term bond obligations.
The board held its first hearing on July 8 at 6 p.m. The second and third public hearings will take place on July 15 at 11:45 a.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, at the J. Alvin Wilbanks Instructional Support Center, located at 437 Old Peachtree Road NW in Suwanee. Citizens may address the Gwinnett County Board of Education regarding the proposed millage rate during the public hearings. A sign-up sheet will be available at the hearings for those wishing to speak. There is no need to sign up in advance of the meeting date.
A copy of the budget is available for public review on the school system’s website https://www.gcpsk12.org/Page/24476 or through the school system’s Budget Department. For information, call 678-301-6200.
