Gwinnett County Public Schools recently announces its updated plans for the 2020-21 school year.
The district will resume classes on Aug. 12 with all students doing digital instruction.
GCPS CEO and superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks recently shared plans for transitioning to a blend of in-person and digital learning for students, based on their parents’ choices.
"GCPS plans to begin small, bringing in a limited number of grade levels at first, then adding more grades on a staggered basis," according to a news release. "Wilbanks’ letter to stakeholders shared that the schedule found below is a best-case scenario, and student and staff safety will be the paramount factor in determining the pace at which the district will move."
•Aug. 12 — All grades digital
•Aug. 26 — In-person instruction for kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade and ninth grade; and all self-contained special education classes
•Sept. 2 — In-person instruction for kindergarten, first grade, second grade, third grade, sixth grade, seventh grade, ninth grade and 10th grade; and all self-contained special education classes
•Sept. 9 — In-person instruction for all grades; and all self-contained special education classes
These dates could change depending on COVID-19 conditions in Gwinnett County.
"GCPS leaders continue to study guidance from the Department of Public Health and the Georgia Department of Education in planning for the safest, most effective opening of school this fall," district leaders said.
Details for the 2020-21 school year will continue to be shared. For questions regarding specific back-to-school information, contact your local school.
