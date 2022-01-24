Gwinnett County Public Schools (GCPS), in conjunction with the Gwinnett County Health Department, will host COVID-19 vaccination clinics at multiple school sites through February.
Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots. Individuals who are eligible for a booster shot may attend a vaccine clinic to get a booster. The CDC recommends booster shots five months after receiving a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, six months after a second dose of the Moderna vaccine, and two months after receiving the Johnson & Johnson shot.
One of GCPS’ partners—CORE—has been approved to provide vaccinations to children ages 5-11. For other clinics, children must be 12 or older to be served. Children ages 5-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Interpreters will be on site.
The vaccination sites and dates are as follows:
Duluth HS
Thursday, Jan. 27, 3-6 p.m., ages 5-and-older.
Norcross HS
Monday, Jan. 31, 3-6 p.m., ages 5-and-older.
Shiloh HS
Thursday, Feb. 3, 3-6 p.m., ages 5-and-older.
South Gwinnett HS
Thursday, Feb. 10, 3-6 p.m., ages 5-and-older.
In addition, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA) is working with Viral Solutions to provide vaccinations to children ages 5–11. To learn more about “no appointment COVID-19 vaccinations” for children and adults, visit the CHOA website at www.choa.org/medical-services/infectious-diseases/covid-19/vaccination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.