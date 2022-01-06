Gwinnett County Public Schools will host COVID vaccination clinics on high school campuses around the county.
This clinics are available to anyone eligible for the vaccine, ages 12 and older. Students ages 12 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Interpreters will be on site.
No appointment is necessary.
Participants will receive the Pfizer vaccine, which requires two shots. Individuals who are eligible for a booster shot and who completed their initial vaccine series (Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson) at least six months ago also may attend a vaccine clinic.
Vaccination clinic sites are:
•Berkmar High School
Thursday, Jan. 6
(3 p.m.-6 p.m.)
•Lanier High School Tuesday, Jan. 11
(3 p.m.-6 p.m.)
•Parkview High School
Thursday, Jan. 13
(3 p.m.-6 p.m.)
