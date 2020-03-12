Gwinnett County Public Schools will hold digital learning days March 16-20.
The school system will announce its plans for March 23-27 following a review of the coronavirus situation at that time.
All GCPS events and activities are cancelled effective 6 a.m. Friday, March 13, until further notice. This includes all school events, extracurricular activities, school-related trips, community school events and facility rentals.
During the digital learning days, all teachers who are leading lessons for students will work from home. Plans for all other categories of employees will be communicated on Friday, March 13.
(Friday, March 13, is a scheduled student/teacher holiday for GCPS.)
