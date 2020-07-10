Gwinnett County school leaders will require students, staff and visitors to wear a mask or face covering in the upcoming school year.
The Gwinnett County Board of Education recently discussed the requirement, along with other plans for reopening, during a special called meeting July 7.
“Medical professionals recommend social distancing and the wearing of a mask or face covering as two primary steps to minimize the spread of COVID-19,” the district said in a news release. “As social distancing will be a challenge in schools and on school buses, GCPS is asking those who attend and/or work at its schools— as well as those who drive buses and work in other GCPS facilities— to wear a face covering or mask to minimize the spread of illness, and keep students and staff members safe. A lower incidence of illness also will contribute to schools being able to return to normal operations.”
Students unwilling to wear a mask are asked to consider digital learning. (Accommodations will be made for students or employees unable to wear a mask for documented health reasons.)
The district will also delay the first day of the 2020-21 school year until Aug. 12 to allow more time for the district to “review and adjust its return to school plans to best meet students’ needs and to reflect the most updated guidance from public health officials.”
An additional five days of pre-planning are set for teachers to allow for COVID-19 protocol training; professional learning for digital instruction; virtual open houses; orientation; and more.
The district has also decided to cancel the in-person graduations previously set for the week of July 13-19. Virtual graduations were held in May.
“Plans moved forward to hold the (in-person) ceremonies but the recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett County led district leaders to make the difficult decision to cancel these ceremonies,” the news release said.
“In making these decisions, the board and school district staff did their due diligence and reviewed all relevant information concerning our people’s health, safety, and educational needs,” said CEO/Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks. “We balanced what we learned in that review with what we heard from parents and our employees in the feedback we asked them to provide. Ultimately, we made our decisions based on what we believe is in the overall best interest of the district’s students, families, and staff. In the weeks to come, we will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in Gwinnett County and, if necessary, will revise our plans as conditions warrant.”
On June 25, the district announced it would allow parents to choose between in-person or digital instruction for their children for the first semester of the 2020-21 school year. That information, coupled with ongoing review of the current and anticipated COVID-19 situation in Gwinnett County, will guide school district leaders as they continue to assess and respond to COVID-19 and adjust plans as needed for the coming school year, the news release indicated.
