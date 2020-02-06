Long-time Gwinnett County sheriff Butch Conway will not seek re-election.
Conway, a Republican who has been sheriff for 24 years, announced his decision not to seek re-election last week.
"My decision to not seek re-election was not made easily, but I have reached a point in my life where I desire to pursue other opportunities which will afford me more time with my family, who recently suffered a great loss," Conway said in a statement.
During Conway's tenure as sheriff, the department has implemented a number of programs including Operation Second Chance/Jail Dogs; the Gwinnett Re-entry Intervention Program; The Barracks, a new veteran's therapeutic program; and the controversial 287(g) federal immigration program.
While Gwinnett County voters will ultimately decide who Conway's successor will be in elections this year, Conway threw in his support for Lou Solis. Solis is the former assistant police chief for the Braselton Police Department.
"I hired Chief Deputy Lou Solis two years ago with the intention of preparing him to succeed me," Conway said. "Chief Deputy Solis has worked exhaustively over the past two years to familiarize himself with our operations. His work ethic is unparalleled and his contributions to our office are great. He has demonstrated outstanding leadership time and time again."
Several Democratic candidates have also announced their intentions to pursue their party's nomination for the seat.
