Gwinnett County Public Schools spring break is March 30-April 3. All schools and offices will be closed.
"We will take a recess from our Digital Learning Days and our schools will not provide student meals for pick up or delivery during spring break as our staff members will not be working," said Sloan Roach, executive director of communication and media relations. "GCPS is currently working with the gwinnettcares.org team and the co-ops in the county. They have a food plan for serving Gwinnett families who need assistance during Spring Break. We will communicate additional information about those plans in the coming days."
Looking ahead to the week after spring break, school district leaders continue to assess the COVID-19 situation daily.
"Based on what we know today, we plan to resume Digital Learning Days after spring break, starting on Monday, April 6," said Roach. "Also that day, student meals will once again be available for pick up or delivery at school bus stops. Information about student meals will be updated during Spring Break and will be available on the GCPS website."
Plans for the week of April 13 will be communicated soon after spring break ends.
"For now, we hope you keep safe, stay well and enjoy a restful break," Roach said.
Governor Brian Kemp has ordered schools to be closed through April 24.
