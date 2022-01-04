Gwinnett County school leaders announce that there will be no change to its scheduled re-opening for in-person learning on Thursday, Jan. 6, as COVID cases continue to surge. Masks will be required in all Gwinnett County school facilities.
“Based on available staffing information, we are prepared to serve students in person this Thursday and Friday,” school leaders announced in a press release.
District leaders say they will “continue to monitor the COVID situation” and its impact on staffing to assess if high levels of unavailable staff might require a move temporarily to a digital instruction model.
“If that change is needed, GCPS will communicate that information,” leaders said.
Masks
The latest Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) report on community transmission indicates "high" transmission of COVID-19 in Gwinnett County.
“As a result, masks are required in all GCPS facilities as we return from winter break,” school leaders said. “Masks also are required on buses in compliance with federal mandates.”
For the rest of the semester, families and staff will be notified via school messenger each Monday afternoon about mask guidance for the rest of the week. Under the district’s current COVID-19 protocols, community transmission levels must be maintained at the "moderate" or "low" level for two consecutive weeks before district mask guidance transitions to “strongly recommended.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.