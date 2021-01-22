Gwinnett County students will resume in-person learning next week.
Gwinnett County Public Schools made the announcement Jan. 22 that students in the district who have opted to participate in in-person learning will resume in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 25.
A scheduled Digital Learning Day (DLD) for all students is planned Tuesday, Jan. 26, district leaders said.
"This is the first of four at-home asynchronous learning days this semester that will provide additional planning time for teachers. (Note that students will access lessons in eCLASS but will not have virtual class time with their teachers on these scheduled DLDs.)," district leaders said in a news release. "On Tuesday, meals will be available for curbside pick-up at schools, and, the district will deliver meals along all bus routes countywide. Families should expect buses to run their routes from approximately 10:45 a.m. to noon, beginning at the first stops on the route."
Following this district-wide digital learning day on Jan. 26, students will return to their selected instructional preference (in-person or digital) for the remainder of the week.
