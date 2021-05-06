The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded $7 million in grant funds to 15 local communities around the state through the DCA 2021 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP).
Jackson County Habitat for Humanity was among recipients of the 2021 CHIP grants. Habitat was awarded $600,000 for new construction.
The CHIP funds are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program (HOME) funds received from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
These funds assist the efforts of local governments, nonprofit organizations and public housing authorities with providing safe and affordable housing within Georgia communities. In addition to HOME funds, the selected communities will contribute more than $1.6 million in matching funds to the grant awards.
New construction applicants received an award of $600,000 to provide single-family homes for very low- to low-income eligible homebuyers. This year, the CHIP award for housing rehabilitation was increased to $400,000 to better serve communities across the state. Also, a new set-aside of funding was made available for applicants that showcased community-wide improvements through innovative and supportive activities and had not received CHIP within the last 10 years.
