Hall County residents who need a title for a vehicle they purchased from a private seller can now apply for one remotely.
Applications for a title for a motor vehicle purchased from a private seller had been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office is now accepting applications through a variety of methods.
"Although penalties for not having a title have been waived through mid-May, we want to do everything we can to cut down on the number of people coming into our lobby once that grace period has been lifted," Tax Commissioner Darla Eden said. "We are opening up these remote applications in an effort to make sure customer experiences remain positive and wait times minimal, and we're also hoping this move contributes to the overall efforts this community is making to stop the spread of the coronavirus."
In order to receive a title, the following items must be provided:
•A copy of a valid Georgia driver's license or state I.D. with a Hall County residential address for each new owner. If titling to a business, applicants are also asked to provide a copy of their business license.
•The original title with: The seller's printed name(s) and signature(s) as appears on front of title; the buyer's printed name, signature and address; the date of sale/purchase; and the odometer reading.
•A completed and signed MV-1 form, which can be filled out and printed online at www.eservices.drives.ga.gov
•Email address and telephone number
•Payment for fees and TAVT — By check, certified check, money order payable to Hall County Tax Commissioner; and credit/debit card number with expiration and zip code (card processing fees apply). Payment is calculated by combining the cost of TAVT (calculated at www.eservices.drives.ga.gov) with the $18 title fee and the cost of the tag ($20 for standard or $5 for tag transfer). Valid Georgia insurance is required.
There are three ways to submit your completed documents and information:
•The Green Drop Box located at the entrance to the Hall County Government Center, located at 2875 Browns Bridge Rd. in Gainesville (preferred method)
•Mailed USPS to: Hall County Tax Commissioner, P.O. Box 1579, Gainesville, GA, 30503
•Overnight to: Hall County Tax Commissioner, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville, GA 30504
All information must be submitted in a secured envelope.
Anyone with questions can call the Hall County Tax Commissioner's Office at 770-531-6950 or email tagoffice@hallcounty.org. More information can also be found at www.hallcountytax.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.