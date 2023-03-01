Hall Co.

A proposed 8,000-square-foot speculative building in South Hall received the green light from Hall County leaders.

The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted unanimously on Feb. 23 to approve a rezoning request for 1.33 acres at Union Church Road's intersection at Old Winder Hwy. from agricultural-residential IV to highway-business to allow for the structure. The applicant is Rochester DCCM.

