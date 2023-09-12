Hall Co.

Hall County commissioners will consider a proposed 133-unit rental development on Thompson Mill Rd. during its Oct. 12 (6 p.m.) meeting following a recommendation of approval last week by the county’s planning board.

The Hall County Planning Commission voted 4-1 on Sept. 5 in favor of a rezoning request from Rochester and Associates for nearly 14 acres from agricultural to a planned residential development. Gina Pilcher voted in opposition. The site is located approximately one-10th of a mile from Thompson Mill Road’s intersection with Spout Springs Rd.

