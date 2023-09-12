Hall County commissioners will consider a proposed 133-unit rental development on Thompson Mill Rd. during its Oct. 12 (6 p.m.) meeting following a recommendation of approval last week by the county’s planning board.
The Hall County Planning Commission voted 4-1 on Sept. 5 in favor of a rezoning request from Rochester and Associates for nearly 14 acres from agricultural to a planned residential development. Gina Pilcher voted in opposition. The site is located approximately one-10th of a mile from Thompson Mill Road’s intersection with Spout Springs Rd.
The planning commission’s OK came after a recommendation of denial by the county’s planning staff, which cited inconsistency with the county’s comprehensive plan. Three Reunion Country Club residents spoke against the project, expressing concerns over traffic issues, saturation of the area with rental developments, inconsistency with future land use plans and buffers between residential and commercial properties.
“It’s probably a good product; it just does not fit,” resident Gary Hodges said.
Planning Commission Chairman Chris Braswell noted that the board received multiple letters and emails from residents opposing the project.
The planning commission’s recommendation of approval came with multiple conditions, including removing four units — dropping the total number of residences to 129 — on one side of the development to allow for a larger buffer.
The development would consist of one-bedroom duplexes and two- and three-bedroom cottages.
