The Hall County Building Inspections Division will continue to operate near full capacity with some minor modifications in order to protect the health and wellness of employees and the public.
Although the Building Inspections Division office remains closed to the public, staff will be available via phone or email during normal business hours, Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Building inspectors will also continue working in the field. However, they will be following the Centers for Disease Control's recommendations for social distancing, including keeping a 6-foot distance between themselves and any contractor or property owner on site.
"Our goal is to exceed the public's expectations during this uncertain time," Hall County's Planning and Development Director Sarah McQuade said. "We are doing what we can to keep development moving forward in a way that is safe for all involved."
Complete details regarding how to apply for a building permit can be found on the Hall County Building Inspections webpage, https://www.hallcounty.org/207/Building-Inspections.
For general questions, please email Hall County Chief Building Official Lamar Carver (lcarver@hallcounty.org) or call the Building Inspections Division at 770-297-2650.
