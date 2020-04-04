The Hall County Board of Commissioners work session and voting meeting scheduled for April 6 and 9 have been canceled in light of Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter in place executive order.
The work session was originally scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, April 6, and the voting meeting was scheduled to occur on Thursday, April 9, at 6 p.m.
"As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 crisis, the health and safety of our citizens, employees and visitors remains at the forefront of our operations," Hall County Commission Chairman Richard Higgins said. "We are fortunate to live in a community where government can partner with its citizens in this effort to help stop the spread of the coronavirus."
In addition to the Board of Commissioners meetings, the Hall County Planning Commission meeting originally scheduled for Monday, April 6, has also been canceled.
The next scheduled Board of Commissioners work session is scheduled for Monday, April 20, at 3 p.m. in the Commission Meeting Room of the Hall County Government Center. The next voting meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, at 6 p.m. in the same location. The Hall County Planning Commission will also hold their next meeting on Monday, April 20, at 5:15 p.m. All items originally scheduled to be heard at next week's meetings will move to the meetings later in the month.
"We will evaluate the situation in regards to COVID-19 as we approach the next round of meetings and will make a decision as to whether or not we need to cancel those meetings at that time," said Higgins.
