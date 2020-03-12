The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce has cancelled its Spring Job Fair and Career Expo amid concerns over the Coronavirus. The event had been set for Wednesday, March 18.
"After much consideration and input from employers, chamber officials decided to cancel the March 18 job fair due to concerns with the COVID-19 disease. The chamber is looking to reschedule this event," organizers state.
The chamber's Fall Job Fair and Career Expo is scheduled for September 15.
