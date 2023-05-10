The Hall County Animal Shelter is set to receive a $20,000 grant from national nonprofit, Petco Love.
“This grant will help us reach and treat more animals in our community by providing funding for life-saving medical support and necessary vaccines to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our pet population and members of our community,” said Stephanie Maloch, Hall County Animal Shelter program coordinator.
From 2019 to 2022, Hall County Animal Shelter helped over 10,000 animals find homes through private adoptions and rescue partnerships.
“Our investment in Hall County Animal Shelter is part of more than $15 million in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”
Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and animal care. Petco Love helps find homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations, with 6.7 million pets adopted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.