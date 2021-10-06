Due to ongoing construction at the Hall County Government Center, board of commissioners work sessions, voting meetings and planning commission meetings will be held at the Gainesville Civic Center beginning Oct. 11, according to a press release.
“Staff has worked diligently to locate an appropriate facility in which to hold these meetings as we continue to navigate both construction at the government center and the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Hall County Administrator Jock Connell.
The heating, ventilation and air conditioning system at the Hall County Government Center is in the process of being replaced. Construction in the commission meeting room, where board of commissioner and planning commission meetings typically occur, is expected to be complete by the end of the year.
The civic center ballroom, where the meetings will be held in the interim, will be set up to facilitate social distancing. Parking for the public will be available in the rear of the building.
The following board of commissioners meetings will be held at the Gainesville Civic Center:
Monday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. - Hall County Board of Commissioners Work Session
Thursday, Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. – Hall County Board of Commissioners Voting Meeting
Monday, Oct. 25 at 3 p.m. – Hall County Board of Commissioners Work Session
Thursday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. – Hall County Board of Commissioners Voting Meeting
Monday, Nov. 8 at 3 p.m. – Hall County Board of Commissioners Work Session
Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. – Hall County Board of Commissioners Voting Meeting
Monday, Dec. 6 at 3 p.m. – Hall County Board of Commissioners Work Session
Thursday, Dec. 9 at 6 p.m. Hall County Board of Commissioners Voting Meeting
The following planning commission meetings will be held at the Gainesville Civic Center:
Monday, Oct. 18 at 5:15 p.m. – Hall County Planning Commission Meeting
Monday, Nov. 1 at 5:15 p.m. – Hall County Planning Commission Meeting
Monday, Nov. 15 at 5:15 p.m. – Hall County Planning Commission Meeting
Monday, Dec. 6 at 5:15 p.m. – Hall County Planning Commission Meeting
Monday, Dec. 20 at 5:15 p.m. – Hall County Planning Commission Meeting
In addition to attending the meetings in-person, citizens will also have the option of viewing video recordings of these meetings on the county’s website the day following the meeting. Live streaming will not be available during this period while meetings are held outside of the government center; however, public comment will still be received online at: www.hallcounty.org/onlinemeetings.
Hall County Human Resources and the Lake Lanier Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) have also temporarily relocated because of the HVAC replacement project. Human Resources staff is available on the fourth floor of the government center, and Lake Lanier CVB staff has relocated to the first floor reception area.
More updates regarding temporary department relocations and how construction may affect the public will be made available as the project continues.
