Hall County leaders are requesting a traffic signal at the intersection of Hwy. 347 and North Bogan Rd. in South Hall near to a proposed warehouse and industrial development.
The intersection is adjacent to Friendship Elementary School.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
Hall County leaders are requesting a traffic signal at the intersection of Hwy. 347 and North Bogan Rd. in South Hall near to a proposed warehouse and industrial development.
The intersection is adjacent to Friendship Elementary School.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted 5-0 during its Nov. 9 meeting to apply for the traffic light.
According to county documents, property north of his location is proposed for warehouse and industrial use. The Georgia Department of Transportation has required the developer to install a traffic signal to handle the traffic impact. Because of this, the DOT has requested Hall County to submit an application for the signal.
According to the documents, the traffic signal project would include modifications to the nearby intersection of Jones Drive intersection to allow right and left turns in from Hwy. 347 (Friendship Rd.) but right turns out only. This project will not require Hall County funds for installation but the county will be responsible for monthly utility costs of the traffic signal.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.