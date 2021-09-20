The Hall County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to take action on a development adjacent to Reunion Country Club that has drawn strong opposition from the subdivision’s residents.
The BOC will vote Thursday (Sept. 23, 6 p.m.) on a rezoning request from Pulte Group to accommodate a proposed 54-acre, 144-home development with a cut-through road connecting it to Reunion’s Grand Reunion Dr. — one of the subdivision’s most heavily trafficked interior roads.
Reunion residents wearing red shirts packed a Hall County Planning Commission on Aug. 16 meeting to oppose to the proposal.
The residents’ primary contention isn’t with the homes being built, but connecting it to Reunion.
“We are not opposed to Pulte building their own separate community on the Bailey Farm property, however we are opposed to redeveloping Reunion and a road connecting to Grand Reunion Drive,” homeowner Judy Whitehead said during that meeting.
The Hall County Planning Commission — which serves as an advisory board — agreed, recommending approval of planned residential development (PRD) zoning for the project but including a condition prohibiting the connector road.
The project has been a source of contention for months.
Reunion residents started a petition over the summer in opposition to Pulte’s plans to connect the new homes to the Reunion subdivision and held a meeting with Pulte in July, during which many residents voiced their objections.
