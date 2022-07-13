The Hall County Board of Education (BOE) announced on Friday (July 8) plans to increase the property taxes it will levy in 2022 by 11.31 percentage over the rollback millage rate, according to a press release from the school district.
Due to the increase, the following public hearings will be held at the Hall County School District office, 711 Green Street, Gainesville:
•July 18, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
•July 25, 2022 at 11:30 a.m.
•July 25, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate must be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred.
The current mill rate is 16.485 mills, but the rollback rate for 2022 is 14.365 mills. The BOE, however, is proposing a rate of 15.99 mills, which is an increase of 1.625 mills over the rollback rate.
Since the budget tentatively adopted by the Hall County Board of Education requires a millage rate higher than the rollback millage rate, Georgia law requires three public hearings to be held to allow the public to comment on the increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.