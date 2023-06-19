Jefferson, GA (30549)

Today

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.