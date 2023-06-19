The Hall County Board of Education (BOE) has announced its intention to increase the property taxes it will levy in 2023 by 24.39 percentage over the rollback millage rate, according to a statement from the school district.
When the total digest of taxable property is prepared, Georgia law requires that a rollback millage rate be computed that will produce the same total revenue on the current year’s digest that last year’s millage rate would have produced had no reassessments occurred. The rollback rate for 2023 is 12.855 mills. The Board of Education is proposing a rate of 15.99 mills which is an increase of 3.135 mills. The current mill rate is 15.99 mills.
