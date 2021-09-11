The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and community partners will host a one-day, free community-wide COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic on October 6 (7a.m. to 7 p.m.) at the Gainesville Civic Center.
“Our community is in crisis as COVID-19 cases continue to rise,” organizers said. “Healthcare providers have reached capacity with staffing and managing facilities due to patient overcrowding. By vaccinating our citizens, we create a safer, more HealthSmart community.”
Incentives, including TVs and gas cards, will be offered to those receiving vaccines.
The clinic is available to all citizens of Hall County age 12 and over. Free flue shots are also available. No IDs or appointments are required.
