The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and community partners will host a one-day, free community-wide COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot clinic on October 6 (7a.m. to 7 p.m.) at the Gainesville Civic Center.
"As more people are vaccinated, our businesses and community can get back to a normal routine," said Kit Dunlap, President & CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber. "Unfortunately, more than half of our state and county still isn't vaccinated, and that leaves us all vulnerable to another crippling spike. The vaccine is the answer, and we need everyone who is eligible to protect themselves so our businesses can remain open, our children can remain in school and our communities can continue to recover."
Incentives, including TVs and gas cards, will be offered to those receiving vaccines.
The clinic is available to all citizens of Hall County age 12 and over. Free flu shots are also available. No IDs or appointments are required.
