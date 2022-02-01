Hall County leaders struck down a proposed 95-unit rental community off Spout Springs Rd. in south Hall County following a recommendation of denial from the county’s planning commission.
The Hall County Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted 5-0 Thursday (Jan. 27) to reject a request from Rabun Gap Holdings to rezone 20.67 acres at 6804 Spout Springs Rd. to a planned residential development for 95 single-family residences. The property is zoned as a planned commercial farm district.
District 1 commissioner Kathy Cooper said she believed the developers wanted to table the request to amend their plans but never received notification of that. No representative from Rabun Gap Holdings spoke at Thursday’s public hearing either. Cooper made the motion to deny the request.
In a separate matter, the BOC approved, with several conditions, the rezoning of 1.67 acres at 3761 Winder Hwy. in south Hall County from residential to agricultural residential for a commercial kitchen. The applicant, Dawn Mumpower, who plans to keep goats on the back of the property, said she wants to host food truck brunches and “goat yoga” sessions once the commercial kitchen is complete. Mumpower explained that goat yoga — yoga practiced in the presence of goats essentially — “is a huge growing trend.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.